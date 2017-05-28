Devise road map for economic development — Sumney

African political, religious and business leaders have been urged to work together to develop a road map to guide and promote economic development on the continent.

The President of Mission Africa Incorporated (MAI), Dr Kodjoe Sumney, who made the call, said it was only through unity that Africa could gain the economic independence that its forebears envisioned.

He was speaking last Thursday at a prayer service organised by the MAI, in collaboration with the Parliament of Ghana, to mark the 54th African Union (AU) Day at the foyer of Parliament House in Accra.

The prayer service, the 14th in the series, was for the peace and economic transformation of Ghana in particular, and the African continent as a whole. It was held on the theme: “Let’s Make Africa Great Again.”

The objectives of the AU include promoting the unity and solidarity of African states; coordinating efforts to achieve a better life for the African people, and defending the sovereignty of African states.

African greatness

Dr Sumney said the African continent had the potential to use its resources to grow the economy, create economic opportunities for the teeming youth and make the continent great again.

What was needed, he said, was pragmatic action by African political, religious and business leaders to drive the transformation agenda.

Dr Sumney said it was the desire of the MAI to complete the mission of African forebears, including Ghana’s founding father, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who started the mission to unite Africa and make the continent great.

He, therefore, challenged all citizens to contribute their quota towards moving the African economic transformation agenda, saying, “let us come together to build Africa to make Africa great again.”

“As long as we stay disunited, we cannot develop and make Africa great again,” he added.

National anthem

Dr Sumney urged Ghanaians to take inspiration from the exhortations in the National Anthem to work for the nation.

For instance, he said, the National Anthem impressed on Ghanaians to fight against the rule of oppressors, which should be adhered to.

He, therefore, suggested that the National Anthem be recited more in places of worship, institutions and schools to inspire the citizenry into action.

Save the environment

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Accra, Right Rev. Dr Daniel Torto, called for a concerted effort to save the environment from further devastation and pollution.

He said if care was not taken Ghanaian fishermen could not be making any catch in the next 15 years as the country’s fish stock was dwindling at a fast rate.



