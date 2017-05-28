Chief Justice’s Mentoring Progamme ends in Accra

The Chief Justice, Mrs Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, officially closed the 10th edition of her annual mentoring programme in Accra last Wednesday. Being her last as Chief Justice, following her retirement on June 7, 2017, Mrs Justice Wood was honoured by the Kayayei Assocation for her immense contribution towards their uplift on the educational ladder.

The members of the Kayayei Association, who were also beneficiaries of the programme, presented a citation to the chief justice with the promise “your ladyship, don’t be surprised to learn one of us became a legal luminary through your mentorship.”

This year’s programme, which was on the theme: “Mobilising for Ghana’s Future – The Rights, Duties and Obligations of a Responsible Youth,” benefited more than 200 students drawn from 19 senior high schools (SHSs), special schools and one basic school.

The Kayayei expressed appreciation to the chief justice and her partners for offering them the opportunity to realise their potential.

Mentoring programme

The chief justice’s Mentoring Programme, which was instituted by Mrs Justice Wood in 2007, seeks to expose students to the structure of the court system, as well as whip up their interest in the legal profession.

The interaction helped the participants to fully appreciate and accept their civic roles and increase the desire for responsible leadership in the future.

Students from SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College, Christian Methodist SHS, Ghana International School, Wesley Girls SHS, Bolgatanga Girls SHS, Notre Dame Minor Seminary, Dzorwulu Special School were among the selected participants.

Declaring the programme officially over, Mrs Justice Wood blessed the participants and asked God to reward them to be worthy citizens who would propel Ghana’s future.

She urged them to put in extra efforts aimed at building a formidable future for Ghana.

She thanked the sponsors of the programme and expressed the hope that the programme would continue to impart knowledge for more youth across the country even as her service as chief justice was about to end.

Values

The Founder of Salt and Light Ministries, Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee, took the students through the topic: “Being a Worthy Role Model for Your Generation,” and urged them to embrace values that would make them good role models in future.

She charged the students to be responsible, see themselves as role models, as well as work hard to meet their dreams and aspirations.

Ms Aryee further advised the students to embrace values of integrity, empowerment, faith and self-respect to enable them to realise their potential for their personal development and that of the country.

Training and appreciation

The Co-ordinator of the programme, Mrs Efua Ghartey, took the children through the structure of the court system, the role of the Judiciary and lawyers in justice delivery.

The students were offered the opportunity to visit Parliament House to experience the works of the Legislature.

Some of the current mentees took turns to thank the chief justice for initiating such a commendable programme, which would go a long way to positively shape their future.

The participants were awarded certificates of participation.

Testimonies

A student of law, Mr Kwasi Ocrah, who was a beneficiary of the 2013 mentorship programme, said although he was then a Science student at Mfantsipim SHS, he was motivated to read law following what he learnt during the 2013 programme.

Mr Ocrah, a third year student at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Law School said: “I was blessed and truly transformed by the mentorship programme. The chief justice inspired me to read law.”

He said the law profession was one of the best in the world and accordingly encouraged the 2017 mentees to take advantage of every opportunity offered them.



