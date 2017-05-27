We Don’t Know Aisha Huang – KMA Explains

The Management of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has denied that En Huang (Aisha), the Chinese kingpin said to be involved in illegal mining (galamsey) was an acquaintance of the Kumasi Mayor and even attended his swearing-in ceremony.

A statement issued and signed by the Public Relations Manager of the KMA, Mr Godwin Okumah Nyame on Friday said a Chinese woman photographed with the Mayor, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi at the induction ceremony and widely circulated on social media was known as QI Ying.



She is not Aisha as being purported, “It must be stated that QI Ying is the Chief Executive Officer of Africa China Investment Group. She educates Africans and Chinese about investment opportunities in both countries and not someone who is involved in Galamsey,’ the statement said.

It said she was accompanied by Dr Nana Kyei Baffour, the Principal Consultant to the Africa China Investment Group.

‘KMA wants to assure the good people of Kumasi and beyond that the allegation that Aisha was at the swearing –in ceremony and induction of Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi is not only misleading but also not true,’ the statement said.

QI Ying is said to have arrived in Ghana on March 26, 2017 and returned to China on April 20, 2017.

The statement said the allegations were an attempt to damage the hard-won reputation of Mr Assibey Antwi.

It said the Chief Executive Officer want to assure the general public and all stakeholders that he supports the fight against the galamsey menace would not compromise the position of his government led by President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo.