Tricky clashes for Hearts, Kotoko

Ghana’s elite football league returns this weekend with exciting fixtures across the league centres. Accra Hearts of Oak and Liberty Professionals will clash at the Accra Sports Stadium and the Kumasi Asante Kotoko versus Tema Youth game will be at the Tema Stadium, tomorrow.

This afternoon, 14th-placed Accra Great Olympics will continue their fight out of the relegation zone as they host fourth-placed Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports stadium, while Ebusua Dwarfs face off with regional rivals Elmina Sharks in a titanic local derby at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Rejuvenated Hearts taught Liberty some football lessons at their own backyard at Dansoman with a 3-0 thumping which compounded Liberty’s relegation woes and revived the Phobians’ title hunt.

New coach Michael Osei joined the Scientific Soccer lads just before the first round ended but he has a fine chance of exacting revenge at such an important period of their campaign and turn the club’s fortunes around. Last season, Liberty stunned the Phobians 1-0 in Accra and another upset will boost the confidence of the Dansoman lads as Osei seeks to turn their season around.

Hearts’ Scottish coach Frank has built a side that is exuding confidence and producing consistent results and is expected to fall on his trusted players such as goalkeeper Samuel Akurugu,Vincent Atinga, Richard Akrofi, Fatau Mohammed, Lawrence Tawiah, Winful Cobbinah and Sam Yeboah to go into battle for their sixth home win of the campaign.

After their abysmal first round campaign which culminated in the introduction of four different coaches, Kotoko seek to make amends as they open their second round campaign with a tricky away tie against Tema Youth who held the Porcupine Warriors to a scoreless draw a fortnight ago in Kumasi. This time, however, new Kotoko coach Steve Polack is determined to help redeem their image beginning with tomorrow’s tough encounter at the harbour city.

At the other centres, Inter Allies host league leaders WAFA at the El Wak Stadium in Accra, sixth-placed Medeama SC play bottom club Bolga All Stars at the T & A Park at Tarkwa, while second-placed Aduana Stars welcome Bechem United to the Nana Agyeman Badu Park at Dormaa-Ahenkro.

Revenge will be on the cards as defending champions Wa All Stars host Ashgold at the Wa Park tomorrow with the home side aiming to avenge a 0-1 loss they suffered when the two sides clashed at Obuasi a fortnight ago.



