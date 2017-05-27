Start Fighting Corruption From Your Backyard – Akamba To Nana Addo

A Deputy National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba says President Nana Akufo-Addo’s assurance to Ghanaians that he will not be talked out of prosecuting corrupt public officers despite attempts by some officials to use his wife to plead on their behalf, was good and commendable.

But he must start the house cleansing from his backyard and allow everyone to face the law no matter their political colour, he quickly added.

President Akufo-Addo has said that addressing some Ghanaians in Serra Leone said, “When people get caught up in the net, I am imploring people not to come to me and say that ‘Oh! Nana, this man is my relative, so spare him’. That is the problem in Ghana. “You find people going to speak to your wife with the hope of trying to influence you,” he stated, adding, “I am not going to listen to that because my concern is Ghana and not one or two individuals.”

Mr. Akamba responding to the assurance said, the NDC was formed on the principles on probity and accountability and so we are happy he has assured us that, he will fight corruption but he should start from his own arena.

The politician in his submission said, they have gathered strong evidence that the Nana Addo led administration has set out on a mission to witch-hunt former officials of the Mahama led administration.

He made reference to the allegations levelled against his Gender Minister Otiko Djaba by Bugri Naabu, the Northern Regional Chair that, she had a hand in the death of Mahama Adams whereas Bugri Naabu was also accused of taking goats, cows and sheep as bribe to give people appointments.

He further made reference to the $2.25 billion issued by the Finance Minister and the concerns raised by the Minority. The president in his view should have investigated these matters to show his genuine commitment and for him, the inability of the president to address these issues shows that he is selective.

‘’We know that the president is planning to persecute and deal with the NDC. If he wants to fight corruption, he should start from his own home. We all knew what happened with the Boakye Agyarko’s case. Even before an investigation was instituted, he swore him into office.’’

Mr. Hamidu Akamba disputed claims that the NDC are afraid of the desire by the president to deal with corruption stressing, if Nana Addo has the courage to fight corruption, he should start from his own government.

The comments by the former Presby Moderator, Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey that some appointees of Nana Addo are corrupt is a serious indictment and for him, it gives the president an opportunity to deal with corruption by first setting the example within his own quarters.