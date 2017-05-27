Shop n Save rewards customers

Shop n Save, a community-based retail supermarket, has rewarded 10 customers for their loyalty and support. The ultimate winner, Mr Steve Acheampong, from Adentan, took home a brand-new Hyundai Accent while other lucky winners also won consolation prizes, ranging from television sets, microwaves, standing fans and many more at the grand draw.

The promotion, which was unveiled on March 16, ran until May 14, this year, after which the draw was held under the supervision of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

Addressing the media, the Managing Director (MD) of the supermarket, Mr Michael Chambers, said the promotion was designed purposely to show appreciation to the cherished customers of the supermarket for their loyalty and support.

He said the shopping centre was strategically positioned to provide excellent services for the public.

“Shop n Save is giving back to customers who have been behind their success over the past years. They have as part of their mandate a commitment to provide quality products across all branches,” he said.

He indicated that the supermarket would continue to deliver premium desirable services to its customers (who are at the heart of its succes) and added that “I look forward to enhancing our customers’ satisfaction with our state-of-the-art modern supermarket.”

He said the supermarket was keen on maintaining a competitive advantage over other shopping centres; hence, the strategic location for easy access.

Individual customers

Mr Chambers observed that the supermarket had put the right structures in place to cater for individual customers in and around its environs.

“This shopping centre is geared to give the public excellent customer service, a full range of all basic products at competitive prices, a wide range of wines, variety of cheeses and other speciality products which the company plans to develop to meet customers’ needs and wants,” he added.

Shop n Save supermarket prides itself in better customer service and convenience to residents, who would otherwise have travelled long distance to buy products. Shop n Save currently operates four branches: Adentan, Adgirigano and Spintex Road in the Greater Accra Region and Takoradi in the Western Region.

The company deals in both local and internationally reputable brands, ranging from household consumables such as fresh vegetables, cereals, fresh meat, fresh bakery, fast foods, grains, drinks and detergents.



