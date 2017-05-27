Ramadan: Hannah Tetteh Wishes Muslims Joy, Peace

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hanna Tetteh, has prayed for Allah’s blessings for all Muslims in the country as they begin their 30-day fast today, Saturday 27 May.

“Ramadan Mubarak to all my Moslem friends, as you begin your fast may this holy month bring you joy, peace and the blessings of Allah,” the former legislator said in a tweet.

Muslims across the world today began the 30-day period of fasting, Ramadan, to enhance their spiritual growth.

Saudi Arabia’s High Judicial Court announced that, based on confirmed sightings of Ramadan’s new moon crescent, the first day of Ramadan 1438 fasting will be Saturday, May 27.

Ramadan is a compulsory tenet of the Islam religion and followers are encouraged to observe it except for those who have special medical conditions that may prevent them.

Over 1.8 billion Muslims across the world are expected to embark on this year’s fast – a pillar of Islam.