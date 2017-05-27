Prosecute Public Officials Who Loot State Money – Demonstrators

Organisers of an anti-corruption demonstration aimed at compelling the government to retrieve stolen funds from former public office holders have given the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) three months to recover sums of money and prosecute the offenders.

Clad in red ostensibly to show their anger towards what the organisers, Adom FM, said was wanton loot of the public purse, the peaceful protest ended up at the EOCO.

Dubbed “Fabewoso”, the demonstration attracted about 2,000 people from all walks of life, including some members of OccupyGhana, and hip-life sensation, Barima Sidney, who has been vocal on corruption.

They called for investigations and the prosecution of persons alleged to have been involved in corrupt acts in various reports, especially the Auditor-General’s Report.

Ultimatum

Led by the vociferous Adom FM presenter, Captain Smart, the demonstrators converged on the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange before marching through the Farrisco Traffic Light through to the Trades Union Congress (TUC) offices. They arrived at the offices of EOCO to present a petition and piles of documents to the anti-graft agency.

“We are giving EOCO three months within which they must work and investigate persons engaged in acts of corruption who are in the documents we have presented to them,” Captain Smart stated.

He said if the anti-graft organisation failed to heed their request, they would stage another protest in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, to register their displeasure.

Captain Smart said from the 310 documents that the leaders of the demonstration had presented, it was clear that Ghana’s public debt from the time of the country’s independence to date was in the region of GH¢127 billion.

It is the first time a media house has decided to take the fight against corruption outside its newsroom to the streets.

Messages

The protestors carried placards with messages, including “Stealers need psychiatric evaluation, Ghana Must Work, We need our gargantuan money,” “Pass RTI Bill”, “Simpa Panyin hates corruption,” “#Yegyeyensika.”

Many who could not participate in the demonstration applauded the participants as they sang and danced on their way to deliver their petition.

With some former appointees of state institutions in the administration coming under scrutiny for their involvement in alleged corrupt acts, Barima Sidney said it was not enough to retrieve the funds but the culprits must also face the law.