President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been enstooled a chief by the Paramount Chief of Monrovia, Liberia in a short ceremony.

The chiefs of Monrovia bestowed on the President the stool name Kandakai Gbogba, which means “a good man who brings peace”.

President Akufo-Addo was in the Liberian capital on Friday, May 26 as part of the third leg of his West Africa tour.