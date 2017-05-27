Over 200 students to take part in ABRSM exams

About 262 music students from the country aged between five and 45 will take part in this year’s Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) examination to be held at Music Haven, Kokomlemle in Accra.

The exams will begin on Tuesday, May 30 and will end on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

ABRSM is the world’s leading provider of music exams and assessments that offer clear and simple framework to measure musical development.

Each year, over 600,000 candidates take the ABRSM exams in more than 90 countries around the world. The board examines the students in both theory and practical performance.

International examiner

The international examiner for Ghana this year is Mr Jeremy Kimber, an accompanist and chamber musician who studied the use of the piano and trombone at the Welsh College of Music and Drama, Cardiff in Wales.

He taught the use of those instruments for six years in private schools in Devon, England before moving to the East Midlands where he was director of church music for 11 years.

The major part of his teaching now is in the Music Department of Nottingham University where he coaches students as they prepare for their degree recitals. He also gives piano lessons at Loughborough University in the East Midlands of England.

He has performed as a pianist in many countries, including Uruguay, Colombia, Dominican Republic and Kenya.

Preferred discipline

Although widely experienced as a performer, he now normally confines himself to his preferred discipline – an accompanist and chamber musician.

The ABRSM representative in Ghana, Mr Eden B. Takyi-Micah, told the Daily Graphic that there had been a steady rise in the number of candidates taking ABRSM exams in this country.

He, however, pointed out that though determined candidates got better grades each year, music education needed better attention in Ghana.

He commended ABRSM for introducing the Teacher Support Workshops aimed at helping music teachers to sharpen their skills, and encouraged all music teachers to take advantage of this year’s workshop in Accra, which would be conducted by Mr Kimber.

Topics to be treated this year are ‘Assessing Musical Performance’ and ‘Developing Sight-Reading Skills’.



