Nigerian actor Pete Edochie to speak at Rawlings June 4 lectures

Edochie, a former broadcaster will address the theme; “Restoring the values of Probity, Accountability, and Truth in Contemporary Governance” as part Lecture Series slated for 2pm at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons Conference Hall, off the Independence Avenue at Ridge in Accra.

Legendary Nigerian actor, Pete Edochie is billed to speak at the maiden edition of former President Jerry John Rawlings’ Revolutionary Lecture Series on June 2 in Accra, a statement issued by the former President’s office has said.

The Nigerian actor and movie producer met President Rawlings last February at his Ridge residence as part of the promotion of an anti-corruption movie.

The Annual Revolutionary Lecture Series has been instituted by the former President to promote good governance and enhance contemporary democracy.

Other speakers on the day include; former Ghanaian Minister of Defence and law lecturer, Dr Benjamin Kumbuor as well as a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, Dr Raymond Atuguba.

KUNBUOR, ATUGUBA, OPPONG FOSU FOR MAIDEN REVOLUTIONARY LECTURE SERIES

The office of former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings informs the general public of the institution of the Annual Revolutionary Lecture Series aimed at promoting good governance and enhancing contemporary democracy.

The maiden event is scheduled for Friday, June 2, 2017 at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons Conference Hall, off the Independence Avenue at Ridge in Accra.

The theme for the lecture is “Restoring the values of Probity, Accountability, and Truth in Contemporary Governance.”

Speakers for the occasion are Dr. Benjamin Kumbuor, a former Minister and past Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Akwasi Oppong Fosu, a Governance and Public Policy Analyst, former Minister of State and past Member of Parliament for Amenfi East, Dr. Raymond Atuguba, senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana and renowned Nigerian actor and producer, Pete Edochie.

The event is open to all members of the public and will commence at 2pm.

Media enquiries should be directed to Mr. Samuel Nuamah Donkor (0268110002) and Dr. Kwesi Djokoto (0206300723).

Kobina Andoh Amoakwa

(Communications Directorate)



