Move away from wasteful spending – Kwamina Duncan tells MMDCEs

Central Regional Minister Kwamina Duncan, has asked Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to move away from wasteful spending to save hard-earned money for accelerated development.

At the Central Regional Council (CRC) meeting last Wednesday, Mr Duncan said the CRC would closely monitor and ensure that MMDCEs worked to serve the people and not themselves.

“We must be frugal. We must be conscious of saving money for the development of our communities,” he stated.

The meeting, which was attended by MMDCEs and heads of decentralised departments and agencies in the region, was to discuss and address pertinent issues affecting the region’s socio-economic development.

He stated that they had been appointed to serve and must, therefore, consciously desist from over-indulgence that wasted communal resources.

“We are here as servant leaders not to spend the people’s money on ourselves,” he stated.

If there is a zero star hotel, I would sleep in a zero star hotel just to save the government money,” he said to emphasise his point.

He said rather, MMDCEs must move from the over-dependence on the common fund for projects and explore new and innovative sources of income for the speedy development of the districts.

“We must not sit waiting to use the common fund allocation. There will be very minimal development if you sit down waiting for common fund alone,” he added.

Chieftaincy disputes

Mr Duncan expressed concern about chieftaincy disputes in the region, saying they were slowing development issues in the region.

He appealed to chiefs to cooperate with the Regional House of Chiefs to resolve all pending chieftaincy disputes.

He also called for collaborated efforts to improve sanitation in the communities to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases.

On education, he said district assemblies must fight poverty, hunger and disease by ensuring that communities took advantage of the government’s free education programme to take off later this year.

The Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rev. David Ampah Bennin, said the region was relatively peaceful.

He called for the completion of police flats across the region to ease the accommodation problems facing the service.

GWCL

The Regional Water Quality Manager of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Mr Stephen Amihere-Mensah, noted that customers owed the GWCL GH¢60,290,230.

He said of the amount, government departments and agencies owed GH¢42.678,329, while individuals owed GH¢17, 611,901.



