Manhunt For Boy In Leaked Sex Tape At Damongo

There is a manhunt for a young man at the centre of a leaked sex tape who lured a Senior High School girl to a room and had sex with her while his friend filmed the act.

The video that is making the rounds on various social media platforms has left residents in the West Gonja District in a shock as to why students who should have been in school learning will attempt being porn stars

The boy only identified as Tofic is said to have left Damongo after the incident and is believed to be hiding in or around Kusawgu in the Central Gonja District of Northern Region.

Many people from the Gonja area are outraged by the sex scandal considering the disgrace it has brought onto residents and the girl involved.

Annoyed by his act, some enraged residents have voluntarily decided to search for the boy who was spotted on a motorbike around Kusawgu Friday afternoon.

His photo has gone viral on various social media platforms with chiefs demanding he should be summoned to answer for his actions and be possibly excommunicated for the sacrilegious act.

While some said he should be castrated when found, others said he should be handed over to the police for the law to take its course.

According to reports corroborated from different sources, this is not the first time he has been engaged in such acts as he was in times past reported to have videoed sexual escapades with other ladies and later leaked them to friends.

A Damongo-based journalist, Abdulai Nuhu Zulka who spoke to Nkilgi FM at Bole said the girl fled Daboya, her hometown, after the video went viral.

According to Zulka the boy and his friend invited the girl into their room and threatened her with a snake which they had. Afraid of being bitten by the snake, the girl agreed to have sex with the boy and unknown to her, was filmed in the act.

The Gonjaland Youth Association have located the girl and some of the Association’s members in Tamale have started counselling her before the services of a professional counsellor is sought.