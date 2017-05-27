Kayayei Honour Chief Justice

The Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood has been awarded by Head Porters (Kayayei) Association for her annual mentorship programme.

The Mentoring Programme, which was introduced in 2007 by Mrs. Wood, is to bring together students of Second Cycle Institutions across the country to stimulate their interest in the country’s judicial system and to inculcate the spirit of selflessness and patriotism.

The 10th edition of the programme on the theme “Mobilising for Ghana’s Future- the Rights, Duties and Obligation of a Responsible Youth,” attracted over 200 students drawn from 17 Senior High Schools in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Central and Upper East Regions as well as scome female porters (Kayayie) in Accra.

Participating students had the opportunity to visit Parliaments, interact with members of the bench and bar and also take part in Career Counselling Sessions.

These Kayayei, most of whom had completed junior and senior high schools, said they had migrated to Accra, to work and garner resources to further their education since they came from poor homes, and were glad to come into contact with high profile personalities like Mrs. Georgina Theodora Wood, Chief Justice through the programme.

Presenting the award, Fushorni Kuburai, a member of the association said the programme has been a great source of inspiration to them.

She said through the programme one of them has become a lawyer due to the motivation derived from the participation of the mentoring programme and as a result awarded the out-going CJ for her vision and foresight.

Mrs. Wood in her closing remarks was optimistic that the two day programme had put the participating students on a new path.

She said the programme had also been an eye opener to the students for their choice of career as well as the opportunity to interact and make more friends.

Earlier, Dr. Joyce Aryee, former Chief Executive of Ghana Chamber of Mines and currently the Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries urged the students to be worthy role models for their generation.

Citing, responsibility, integrity, faith and empowering others as some of the good values the students must have, she said “you are what you are by the values you keep”.

Kwesi Ocran, a participant in the 2013 edition of the programme said he had been motivated by the programme to read law at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

He revealed that he was blessed and transformed by the programme insisting that Law is one of the best professions one could practice.