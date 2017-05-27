How to be the “cool girl” guys simply can’t resist

Did you know that most men decide if a woman is “girlfriend material” within a few seconds of meeting her?

That’s right – if you don’t know how to create the right first impression with a man, then you just might get thrown into the “just a friend” category for good.

That’s why it’s important to understand what attracts men to you at a deeper level from the get-go.

Men think of women as relationship material — or a “cool girl” — when they see that a woman understands something that other women can’t even see going on.

“Cool girls” exude positive emotional energy that men can relate to. And they’re naturally the kind of women who every man is inexplicably drawn to, even if they don’t look like a supermodel.

Here’s a list of what “cool girls” DON’T do:

Cool Girls DON’T exaggerate what’s going on around them or what a man’s doing, unless they’re doing it as a joke or to make fun of a man in a playful way.

Cool Girls DON’T say everything that they’re feeling and experiencing. They think before they speak.

Cool Girls DON’T mention bad situations, issues or problems from the past unless it’s a total “must” or extremely important and they haven’t been able to talk about it yet. They find the right time for them AND their man to talk. Otherwise, Cool Girls live in the present moment.

Cool Girls DON’T try to FORCE a man to talk about his feelings. They know that it will only backfire and he’ll think she’s being needy and he’ll close off.

Cool girls DON’T complain or talk about things for too long that are not other people’s responsibility or impossible for anyone to solve given the current situation.

Here are a few of the “cool girl” DOs (remember these if you want to get a guy to like you):

Cool girls bring funny, positive thoughts and feelings to situations to create an experience that men will want to have again and again.

Cool girls are willing to go with the flow when it comes to social things but make assertions when they have opinions and ideas.

Cool girls have options and things to do that keep them satisfied so they don’t feel like they’re left out if they’re not invited to something (And even if they do, they certainly don’t complain about it or even mention it — they FIND something to do that makes them happy).

Cool girls prefer that a man makes up his own mind; they don’t try to make a man do something.

Cool girls know that the way they feel and talk about themselves is how men will feel about them.

So, are YOU a “cool girl”? Ask yourself these questions:

Are you the kind of woman that men are naturally drawn to and want to be with for more than just a fling?

And do you get how to say all the right things verbally and non-verballyto let him instantly know that you’re the kind of girl he’d like to connect and fall in love with?

Source: Your Tango