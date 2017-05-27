Gun Attacks In Tema Not Robberies – Police

The Tema Regional Police Command has stated that the two recent gun attacks in the Tema Metropolis, were not armed robberies as being reported in the media.

In the past few weeks, the Metropolis has recorded two gun attacks, at the Tema Industrial Area and Community four in which a Burkinabe transporter Mr Pares Iddrisu was shot in the thigh and an amount of 25 million CFA was collected from him by four unknown armed men on two motorbikes.

In a press statement dated May 24, 2017 and signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Joseph Benefo Darkwah, Tema Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, noted that “intelligence gathered revealed that, it was a business misunderstanding”.

ASP Darkwah added that the shootings were instances of some of them trying to defraud their business partners.

He however indicated that some suspects have been arrested in relations to the incidents and were currently in police custody assisting in investigations.

Measures, he said, have been put in place to augment already laid down strategies by the Command to address the emerging issue, which he acknowledged was threatening the peace being enjoyed by the residents of Tema.

He also added that the Tema Regional Police Commander had met with stakeholders especially representatives from the Burkina Shippers Council, Niger Shippers Council and Mali Shippers Council and their respective chamber of commerce to deliberate on solutions to end the trend.

ASP Darkwah gave the assurance that the Command was ready to fight crime in the Region to the barest minimum therefore calling for calm among residents and reporting of suspicious happenings and characters to the nearest police station.