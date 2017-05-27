God Has Blessed Me With Fame And Money – Becca

Singer Rebecca Acheampong has spoken out clearly about how God has exceedingly blessed her with money and fame.

Becca, whose career exploded a few years ago and has remained at the top of Gh music since, gave all her thanks to God, and music, for making her incredibly rich and famous.

“I have had a lot of money from music. I would have made money though but not as I entered into music. I have really made a lot of money from music”, she told Nana hemaa during an appearance on Abusua Fm.

God had exceedingly blessed me with fame and money”, she added.

Becca, in that same interview, made it clear that she has never dated Bisa Kdei, who she sees as a little brother.