Galamsey Cited As Reason For Komenda Sugar Factory Shutdown

One of the panellists on the extended New Day programme on 3FM on Saturday, May 27 has advocated a total ban on all forms of small-scale mining in Ghana.

Edgar Wiredu, a political analyst, bemoaned the devastation caused by illegal small-scale mining popularly known as galamsey in the country.

According to him, the devastation is threatening the basic survival of Ghanaians as foodstuff like “our kontomire have all been contaminated”.

He stated that one of the reasons for the shutdown of the Komenda Sugar Factory in the Central Region is that “sugarcane cannot grow”.

“Meanwhile, we spent over 35 million to set up the plant.”

The Komenda Sugar Factory was commissioned by Former President John Dramani Mahama on May 30, 2016.

Built at the cost of $24.5 million by funding from the India EXIM Bank, the Factory was shut down six months into its operation.

The Factory has since not operated in full capacity with farmers in the precincts of the factory advised to go into sugarcane plantation.

But Mr Wiredu, an insurance expert, said the contamination of food by the effects of small-scale mining will make it difficult to get raw materials for the factory.

“Gradually, food to eat will be a problem and you are the same people telling us not to import but to grow what we will eat.”

He said water scarcity in sub-Saharan Africa was predicted by the United Nations as far back as 2007.

He pointed out that the UN report pegged the threat to occur by 2025 but activities of illegal miners have drawn the time closer.

The New Day panellist, therefore, called for leadership to tackle the issue.