Former President John Dramani Mahama has sent his well wishes to the Muslim community in Ghana as Ramadan begins. The 30-day period of fasting began on Saturday across at least 30 countries including Ghana and Saudi Arabia.

Other countries are expected to start on Sunday. On his official Twitter page, Mr Mahama wished “my Muslim brothers and sisters a successful Holy Month of Ramadan”.

The fasting is scheduled to end on June 24, 2017.