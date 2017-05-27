EOCO Given Three Month To Retrieve USD 1.2 Billion

Thousands of protestors who hit the streets of Accra on Friday in demand of justice and accountability have given the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) a three-month ultimatum to retrieve an alleged USD 1.2 billion stolen by some civil and public officials.

The group led by Captain Kwadwo Smart, the host of an Accra-based radio station, “Adom FM’s” morning show ‘Dwaso Nsem’ is demanding an investigation and prosecution of some suspected officials who have allegedly looted the nation of millions of cedis.

Dubbed “Fabewoso demo” the event saw angered Ghanaians clad in red and black with placards plying the various principal streets of Accra and converging in front of the office of the EOCO.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Captain Smart said “we have presented all the necessary documents to the EOCO and they have assured us of processing it for legal actions.

“They have even given us just a week to start the process. And we are very hopeful that they would help us press for action against those caught in corrupt practices,” he added.

However, Captain Smart said, the group would give the EOCO a maximum of three -month period to come out with its findings, but would continue to propagate the case across other regions.

He explained that the country was not for only one person and that every citizen must get a share in the national cake, saying, “We would not sit there for only few greedy individuals to pocket our money whilst we go hungry”.

The Adom FM’s morning show host blamed the menace of unemployment and economic hardship on the corrupt activities among various government institutions and reemphasised that perpetrators of the corrupt acts must be named and shamed.

“Our University graduates cannot find jobs, our young women have resorted to prostitution for survival,” he added and assured that the group was resolute to identify all suspected persons involved in corruptible practices and would work tirelessly to ensure that they were brought to book.

While commending the protestors for their input, he called on them to continue rallying behind the move to help clamp on all cankers in the countries.