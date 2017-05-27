DKB wins Best Ghana comedian award in USA

Award-winning comedian DKB has won the Best Comedian award at the maiden edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA (GEA) which came off at the Florence Gould Hall Theatre, New York, on Saturday, May 20.

In a keenly contested category, DKB walked away with the top prize, and the former Big Brother Africa (BBA) representative expressed his pleasure on social media.

“DKB wins best Ghana Comedian in USA. Thanks to you for the massive support. Big respect to #DKBREPUBLIC. Don’t give up, enemies no be God.”

In an interview with the Daily Graphic yesterday, DKB said he was very honoured to have received an award beyond the shores of the country.

“It’s quite satisfying to know that your craft is being appreciated outside this country. It’s a booster to put the best in what I do. I would use this award to urge the youth not to give up and focus on their dreams and they would definitely achieve it,” he stated.

Other winners on the night include EL, DJ Mensah, Okyeame Kwame, Efya, Lilwin, Van Vicker, Yvonne Nelson and Medikal.

The Ghana Entertainment Awards aims at exhibiting the rich arts and culture of Ghana and an avenue to sell Ghanaian artistes to the international market.

In addition, the GEA provides public recognition and appreciation of artistes and stakeholders within the creative industry in Ghana.



