Coach Whyte quits Immigration

Veteran ping-pong trainer and former head coach of defending league champions, Immigration, Ebenezer Tetteh Anang Whyte, has parted ways with the team, following a misunderstanding in the ongoing Table Tennis League.

His surprise exit has compounded the problems of Immigration, who have been without a coach since the league began and also lost their first match last week.

Coach Whyte, as he is popularly called, told the Daily Graphic that he would now concentrate on grooming young child prodigy and Under-18 champion, Emmanuel Ofori, who is a member of the Kings Royal Academy Table Tennis Club.

He revealed that he had taken up a dual role as coach of Kings Royal Academy and Koforidua Eastern Loopers Club.

Coach Whyte has been the force behind the success of the Immigration team, leading them to two national league titles. However, he declined to give any reasons for his departure.

Immigration will seek to put their coach’s departure behind them as they play against Team Baboo and Otumfuo Stars at the D.G. Hathiramani Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium today.

League leaders Spinners will seek to strengthen their position with a win against Koforidua Eastern Loopers and Madina Club.

In other round one matches, Ghana Army will play Otumfuo Stars, Team Coach Addo will meet Navy, Ghana Police clash with Western Club, and Synergy engage Kings Royal Academy.

Other matches Ashaiman Club against Fire, [email protected] against Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), while Madina Stars get a bye.

In round two matches, Immigration meet Otumfuo Stars, Army meet Loopers, Madina Club face off with Navy, Spinners play Fire, while Team Baboo draw a bye.

The rest of the matches involve Synergy versus GRA, Police versus EMefs, and Team Coach Addo against Kings Royal Academy.

In the ladies’ division, Otumfuo Stars draw a bye, Spinners meet Madina Club, Emefs play Navy, Team Coach Addo face Western Club, Ghana Army versus Police, and GRA versus Immigration.

The second round of matches will witness Spinners against Navy, Emefs versus Western Club, while Madina Stars have drawn a bye.

In other matches, Coach Addo will play Immigration, Army versus GRA and Otumfuo Stars encounter Police.



