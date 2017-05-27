Christian Workers In Public Sector Are ‘Thieves’ – Lawyer

Private legal practitioner, Kwame Adofo has taken swipe at Christian workers in the public sector in the country accusing them of committing most of the crimes in the public sector institutions urging government to direct attention at them.

“Over 90% Christian workers at public institutions are those using their positions to steal our monies and I will not mince words on this “, he alleged.

“If you doubt this just conduct your own investigations and you will even find out that those people contribute hefty amounts in their churches ” he told Kwame Adinkra, host of Abusua Nkommo on Abusua FM in Kumasi.

Lawyer Kwame Adofo allegation comes at the time President Akufo-Addo has stated that he will not shield any public official found to be engaged in acts of corruption or malfeasance but will ensure the laws of the land are applied fully without fear or favour.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathizer admonished President to crack the whip on individual corrupt workers found culpable of stealing money where the evidence is obvious.

“President Akufo-Addo has no choice to demonstrate to show he is incorruptible. He can go ahead to punish officials in the past government for stealing state money “.

“The President tags himself as incorruptible and cannot be corrupt and therefore must demonstrate it to win the trust and respect of the people”

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday during a meeting of Ghanaians living in Sierra Leone reiterated his resolve to deal with corruption in the country.

“When people get caught up in the net, I am imploring people not to come to me and say that ‘Oh! Nana, this man is my relative, so spare him’. That is the problem in Ghana. You find people going to speak to your wife with the hope of trying to influence you. I am not going to listen to that, because my concern is Ghana and not one or two individuals.”