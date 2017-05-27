Captain Smart Is Also ‘Corrupt’ – Owusu Bempah

The Communications Director of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Mr Ernest Owusu Bempah, is doubtful about the credibility of broadcast journalist Captain Godsbrain Blessed Smart in leading a fight against corruption in Ghana.

He observed that the persona of the character who is championing the course is himself fraught of corruption allegations wondering how he could get the moral fiber to demand accountability from persons who are also alleged to have dipped their hands into the purse of the state.

The Adom Fm Presenter on Friday May 26, 2017 led thousands of residents in Accra to stage a demonstration christened ‘Ye Gye Ye Sika and extended version of his on air show dubbed ‘FAB3WOSO’ to compel persons alleged to have been cited in various fraudulent deals to be pursued and the monies retrieved.

He was reported to have issued a three-month ultimatum to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after presenting documents he claimed were his evidence to do the work and prosecute persons found guilty.

“We are given EOCO three months within which they must work and investigate persons engaged in acts of corruption who are in the documents we have presented to them…,” Captain Smart announced while presenting the documents to a representative of EOCO.

But the newly appointed communications Director of the Ghana Gas Company Limited is wondering when Captain Smart saw the need to engage in such an exercise when he was alleged to be corrupted in time past to do the bidding of those he is seeking to get them hanged today.