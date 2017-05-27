Bawumia’s Ramadan Message to Ghanaian Muslims…

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has wished all Muslims a “joyful Ramadan” in a statement released before the start of the month-long Islamic ritual.

Dr. Bawumia’s message took on a markedly compassionate tone as his statement noted the “acts of charity and meditation” that define the holy month.

Below is the full details of Bawumia’s message

I would like to extend my warmest felicitations to the Muslim Ummah in Ghana and around the globe on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

An occasion which heralds the twenty-nine day period of fasting when Muslims are expected to exercise self-restraint.

Ramadan is a period of great sacrifice, patient endurance and gratitude. It inspires in us the common values and experiences we share as human beings.

The rich and powerful go through the experience that the hungry and weak go through so that they develop empathy for weak and hungry and gratitude for the bountiful blessings of God.

As we mark this auspicious month, may we all (Muslims as well as Christians), rededicate ourselves to the universal human values of love, humility, empathy for others and thankfulness for the blessings of God.

Let us pray for our dear country Ghana. I wish you a blessed month. May Allah’s peace be upon us all.

Ramadan Mubarak!

~ Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia