Basonege, Dwomoh And Antoinette Win 1st Batches Of Awards At The Vodafone 60th Asantehene Open Golf Championship

The first batches of awards for the Pro-Am and Support (Men and Ladies) event were presented at a tournament cocktail at the clubhouse of the Royal Golf Club as part of the on-going Vodafone 60th Asantehene Open Golf Championship. Prof Bernard Baiden (Operations) indicated that the rest of the awards will be given after the conclusion of the remaining events (Professional, Scratch and Handicap) at the closing ceremony on Sunday 28th May 2017.

The maiden Pro-Am event was won by George Basonege (Obuasi Golf Club), playing to a handicap of 9, with a net score of 71. He was followed in the second position by Peter Korsah (Royal Golf Club, Kumasi), a professional golfer, with a score of 72. In third position was Atiso Quarshie (Achimota), a professional golfer, with a score of 72.

In the Support (Men) event, Paul Dwomoh from the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi emerged the winner with a net score of 68. He was followed by young Hanniel Kakraba with a net score of 71 and then Isaac Asante in third position with a net score of 73. The two prizes in the Support (Ladies) went to Antoinette Ollernu of CalBank from Achimota with a net score of 72 in the first position and Franscica Ackah, Tarkwa, with a net score 76.

Angela Mensah-Poku, Director Enterprise Business Unit and Wholesale of Vodafone, the headline sponsor, Kojo Annobil, Sales Director BMW of Mechanical Llyod, Tony Mintah, President of PGA Ghana and Nana Adjei Duku of Ghana Union Assurance assisted Prof Bernard Baiden (Operations) to present the prizes to the winners. The winners went away with giveaways from Vodafone, BMW, Starlite TV and Starbow.

In a related development, the organisers indicated that there will be a press conference for the tournament on Sunday at 5:30pm. The winners of the main events, the headline sponsor, Vodafone and the Management of the club will be in attendance to meet with the press. All pressmen are entreated to attend the conference.