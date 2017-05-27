AMA Directives On ‘Borla Taxi’ Would Affect Livelihood

Mr. Rawuf Sani, member of Darkuman ‘Borla Taxi’ Association, has expressed worry about the Accra Metropolitan Assembly’s directive to members to halt their operations.

It said the directive if implemented would create unemployment and affect the livelihood of the people.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency, Mr Rawuf said the creation of the Sanitation Ministry by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo–Addo was laudable, saying the Ministry must come out with a clear policy to regulate the operations of ‘Borla Taxis’

He urged both AMA and the Sanitation Ministry to give prominence to their operations and ensure effective participation and contribution to the realisation of the President’s initiative.

He explained that AMA’s new site at Kasoa and GHc40 charge per trip was exorbitant, adding that their tricycle couldn’t climb the hill to offload the refuse compared to Mallam where they paid GHȼ12 per trip.

Mr Rawuf indicated that the Association had currently employed 156 from Darkuman, 234 from Kaneshie and 160 from Ablekuma, totalling 550 youths within the three communities.

He added that the Association as part of its commitment rendered services to communities on National Sanitation Day without charging any amount of money.

Ms Catharine Oparebrea Asare, a Landlord at Santa Maria said the services of ‘Borla Taxi’ helped them to dispose of waste daily, thereby saving them from diseases like cholera and typhoid.

She also expressed excitement about their routine collection and most importantly the credit facility.

“Borla Taxi has been at the forefront of tackling filth menace. We have accepted it as a substance for almost every household. Government can’t deal with this challenge alone,” she added.

She, therefore, appealed to government to support the Association to operate effectively.