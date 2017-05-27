African Governments Asked To Unite And Strive For Common Peace

The United Association for Africa Affairs, a peace-oriented Non-governmental organisation, on Thursday asked African governments to unite and strive for peace, as the world joins the continent to mark the African Union (AU) Day.

It observed in a statement that the day presented a unique opportunity for African leaders to come together and reflect, discuss, identify and pull down the barriers that affected general peace on the continent.

Signed by Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, it’s Executive Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the Association noted that Africa still remained a safe haven for investors, despite the relics of neo-colonialism.

This year marks the 54th anniversary of the formation of the African Union, formally known as the Organisation of African Union (OAU), with a focus on youth investment.

Formed on May 25, 1963, the OAU brought the continent together to among other things achieve continental unity.

Since then, 25 May has been celebrated widely across the world particularly in Africa to signify Africa’s identity and unity.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through investments in Youth.”

The statement expressed discomfort about the incidence of high youth employment, despite the numerous and abundant natural resources bestowed on the continent.

It noted with regret that the continent was not fast-growing because some African leaders still held certain relics of “mental slavery”, hence the need to build and strengthen inter-country relationships among African governments.

This, according to the statement would not only provide a solid platform for African leaders to deliberate on pertinent issues that remained as the bane for socio-economic development in the continent, but would promote a prosperous and peaceful Africa.

It expressed the optimism that with absolute peace and unity, the continent would be able to address the challenges of unemployment, poor sanitation, climate change and HIV/AIDS among others that impeded the continent’s progress.