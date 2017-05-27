ADB donates computers to Tamale International School

At a short ceremony to present the computers to the school, the Northern Zonal Head of the bank, Mr Seini Issah Kataali, said the donation was to encourage the teaching and learning of ICT in the school.

The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) has donated three brand-new computers with accessories worth more than GH¢5,400 to the Tamale International School (TIS) to improve the teaching and learning of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the school.

He added that the gesture also formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

He said the school was chosen based on its continued sterling performance in the Basic Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Tamale Metropolis and in the Northern Region as a whole.

He noted that the bank would continue to assist well-performing educational institutions in the region and the country as a whole with teaching and learning materials.

Mr Kataali expressed the hope that the donation would help to improve the teaching and learning of ICT in the school.

The Sagnarigu District Director of , Mr Alhassan Mustapha, who received the items on behalf of the school, urged the students to make good use of the computers in order to achieve the purpose for which they were donated.

He further admonished the teachers and managers of the ICT laboratory to ensure that the students did not misuse the computers.

He, however, commended ADB for the gesture and called on other institutions to emulate their example to improve teaching and learning of ICT in public schools.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr Abraham George Parko, expressed his gratitude to the management of the bank for the gesture.



