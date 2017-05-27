2017 Ramadan Begins

Majority of Muslims across the world have begun this year’s holy month of fasting and prayers.

The religious rite began on Saturday, May 27 and it is expected to end June 24.

Ghanaian Muslims joined the rest of the world to mark the beginning of the 30-day fasting.

The ninth month on the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is observed to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Mohammed.

Ghana is among over 30 countries including Saudi Arabia to declare Saturday as the first day of fasting.

Countries like Pakistan, India and Iraq will start theirs on Sunday, May 28.