20-Yr-old Priscilla Berfi Sets Boyfriend’s House Ablaze (Photos)

A 20 year old school dropout Priscilla Berfi alias Mummy, has torched her boyfriend Kofi Adusei’s house at Deduako in the Oforikrom Constituency of the Ashanti Region for cheating on her.

The fire destroyed several properties but no casualties were recorded.

Kofi Adusei speaking to the media explained that he has stopped performing his responsibilities for Priscilla Berfi who is pregnant for him due to her bad attitude and disrespect towards him and so decided to breakup with her.

According to him, Priscilla who’s known to his parents came to visit him in his house in the night but a misunderstanding ensued between them following which he refused to sleep with her in the same room.

He left his room and went to bed in another room where another girlfriend of his was waiting for him.

“While relaxing in my room, I later smelled a scent like that of burning clothes and so I thought she had taken some of my clothings out to burn them. I really wasn’t bothered, but later I heard shouts and calls that my room is on fire, we rushed to see the room in flames with Priscilla nowhere to be found,” Kofi Adusei said.

He subsequently made a report to the police following which the suspect, Priscilla Berfi was arrested by Kwame Nkrumah of Science and Technology (KNUST) District Police Command to help with further investigations.