We’ll stop Kotoko -Predicts Tema Youth coach

The coach of Tema Youth, Edward Odoom, told the Graphic Sports in an interview that Kotoko will only be lucky to earn a point on Sunday because they are prepared to beat them at home.

Premier League side, Tema Youth, have promised to inflict more pain on giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, and extend their winless streak on Sunday when they clash in a fierce Premier League second round opener at the Tema Stadium.

Coach Odoom noted that the Porcupine Warriors did not possess a team that could challenge them at Tema.

The game promises to be a cracker, after the first leg ended in a stalemate in Kumasi as both sides need a win to kickstart their second round campaign.

Tema Youth currently lie 12th on the league log with 17 points and need a win to move away from the relegation zone, while seventh-placed Kotoko need to return to winning ways to enhance their top four chances.

“Kotoko do not have the team to beat us on Sunday and they will be lucky to earn a point in Tema,” Coach Odoom said.

“This is an important match for us and I can assure my fans of a win against Kotoko as we seek to stay away from the relegation zone. They will not be lucky this time around as they did in Kumasi,” he added.

Accra Hearts of Oak will seek to maintain their winning form by completing the double over their neighbours, Liberty Professionals, at the Accra Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians defeated Liberty Professionals 3-0 in their last game of the first round at the Dansoman Carl Reindolf Park, and Coach Frank Nuttall will be pleased to register another win on Sunday.

Hearts have been consistent of late and the likes of Thomas Abbey, Cosmos Dauda, Kwame Kizito, Vincent Atinga, Patrick Razak and Richard Akrofi will be tough against a wounded Liberty Professionals side that equally parades good players such as skipper Samuel Sarfo, Richard Kissi Boateng and Daniel Kordie who will be in for a revenge.

Leaders WAFA will travel to the El-Wak Stadium in Accra to face Inter Allies, with the visitors keen on maintaining their lead, while the hosts target stability in the second round.

Champions Wa All Stars, after losing by a lone goal to relegation-threatened Ashantigold, will hope to redeem their image by winning the second leg at home, while second-placed Aduana Stars need to win over Bechem United to keep their hopes of challenging for the title alive.

In other matches, Great Olympics will be keen on continuing their resurgence when they welcome Berekum Chelsea to the Accra Stadium tomorrow; Bolga All Stars will travel to the Tarkwa T&A Park to face Medeama, with Ebusua Dwarfs also hosting Elmina Sharks at the Cape Coast Stadium today.



