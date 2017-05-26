We Will Summon NDC Executives To Antoa – Group Threatens

The Convener of pro-National Democratic Congress (NDC) group Powerful Youth of NDC, Seth Okyere, has indicated that on Monday May 29, some youth of the party will resort to the Antoa deity to deal with all executives of the NDC who pocketed monies and resources meant for the party’s 2016 electoral campaign.

According to him, some executives hoarded party resources and also squandered cash released by former President John Mahama to undertake campaign activities to secure electoral victory for the NDC.

This development, he said, were among the major factors that led to the party’s defeat in last year’s polls.

According to Mr Okyere, the NDC executives’ continued stay in office will make it difficult to rev up grassroots support for future elections.

Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM on Friday May 26, he said: “On Monday, we are going to release a press statement to expose all those who ‘chopped’ campaign cash.

“After the press release, we will summon them to the Antoa river, another river in the Volta region, and one outside the country to punish or possibly kill all those who spent campaign cash, because their action resulted in our painful defeat.

“From Monday onward, if you hear that some party executives are dying, then know that they squandered party cash. Whoever kept campaign materials will also suffer. If all of them are gone, new, trusted executives will emerge to steer the affairs of the party.”