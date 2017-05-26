Vanguard takes insurance closer to households

Company Limited, Dr Gideon Amenyedor has urged everyone to take advantage of the company’s home insurance policy. The policy, which is the first of its kind, he said, provided protection from injuries sustained in the home and brought relief to many customers.

At the launch of the Father’s Day P22.6 promotion in Accra, Dr Amenyedor said although there was a lot of insurance products on the market, there was none that protected people in their kitchen, hence the initiative by Vanguard in that regard.

“We want to make sure that every home is insured. For example when there is flood and things are destroyed in the home, people rely on the government for assistance. But it doesn’t cost much to have insurance.”

“When you take a Vanguard Home Insurance policy and you sustain injury, it is taken care of.

What we are saying is that let us cover ourselves so the government can focus on something else. Let Vanguard take care of the home issues,” he said. Vanguard, he said, would redefine insurance and bring tailor, made products to the market to ensure that insurance stood the test of time in Ghana.

Father’s Day promo

The Vanguard P22.6 Father’s Day promotion is meant to reward fathers who have contributed to the success of their children and continue to play their role effectively.

“Fathers have played a very key role in the lives of all of us. But for some reasons Mother’s Day is promoted more and nothing is said about Father’s Day.”

“As part of the social responsibility of Vanguard Assurance, we felt that fathers should also be recognised like our mothers because the primary role of the father is to train up the child in the way he should go,” he said.

He further explained that training up the child in the way he should go was a critical role of fathers, which they play in various ways: by being a model to children, by sending them to school and holding them accountable for their actions.

He said although some of the fathers were not playing their roles well, Vanguard would continue to celebrate those who were doing well for their children.

The ultimate winner will receive an air ticket to Dubai. The second best dad will enjoy a one-night stay in any first-class hotel, and the third will receive a free one-year Vanguard Home Insurance policy.

Dr Amenyedor said the promotion was dubbed P22.6 because Proverbs 22 verse 6 highlighted the role of a good father and therefore anyone able to do this, deserved commendation.

He said winners would be selected through a rigorous process.



