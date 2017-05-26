Use AU Day To Assess Africa — CPP

The Convention People’s party (CPP) has called on all and sundry to rededicate themselves to the total liberation and emancipation of Africa and to undertake a self-reflection and assessment of the state of the continent and individual countries.It is worthy to note that the political liberation of Africa from colonial rule has almost ended with the liberation of the whole continent with the exception of Western Sahara, the islands of Reunion and Mayotte as well as the enclaves of Tangier, but the fight against neo-colonialism, neo-liberalism and for economic emancipation, social cohesion and the nation-state goes on unabated.

These were contained in a statement signed by the national Chairman of the CPP, Professor Edmund N. Delle, and released to the press in Accra yesterday.

The statement called on all committed patriots of the African revolution to intensify the struggles against imperialism, foreign domination, tribalism and capitalist exploitation.

It said members of the CPP were proud to be part of the Africa Liberation struggle and would commit themselves to reaching out and organising the workers, farmers, intelligentsia and the mass of the African people in the forward march and struggle against poverty, underdevelopment and disempowerment of the African citizens.

It further called for the renewal of unification talks of African countries and closer integration of our political, economic and social policies as the continent celebrated the day.

The statement on the occasion of the auspicious day, extended the CPP’s warm greetings to all committed African patriots everywhere in the world.

Every year, May 25th is celebrated as Africa Liberation Day and it is indeed an iconic day in the annals of world history when newly liberated countries of Africa came together to create a united organisation to spearhead the struggle for political and economic independence for the rest of Africa.

Africa Liberation Day was founded in 1958 when Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the leader of the CPP, convened the first conference of independent states which was held in Accra and attended by eight independent African countries. Since then African Freedom Day is celebrated all over the world.