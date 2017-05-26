UPSA begins practical Master Class for final year students

University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) has started a mentorship programme where industry practitioners interact and mentor final year undergraduate students.

The Master Class is designed to connect students with top industry persons in various fields taught at UPSA in a mentor-protegee relationship.

Compulsory for all undergraduate final year students, the university dedicates a week for such interactions on campus.

The Vice Chancellor of UPSA, Prof. Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, who launched the programme, said he conceived the ‘Master Class Programme’ some years ago when he was burdened with the lack of practical industry insight by university graduates.

Prof. Amartey said he was convinced that the informal classroom sessions would make a difference in the graduates from the UPSA and those from others.

“Students at UPSA are not being trained to just know the theory, but also how to do it, and that makes all the difference,” he added.

The university presented awards to the industry players, faculty and staff who participated in the maiden ‘Professional Master Class’ sessions.

Thirty-seven awardees from industry were presented with citations, while staff and some faculty members received certificates.

They pledged their support to make the Professional Master Class even better next year.



