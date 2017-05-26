Today is National Red Friday, a day set aside by a group of journalists and some civil society groups to encourage Ghanaians across the country to wear red to show their support for the campaign against illegal mining, which is polluting water bodies and destroying the vegetation.

The Red Friday campaign was declared by the Media Coalition Against Galamsey to demonstrate their anger against galamsey and thereby draw public attention and sensitise them to the government’s action to clamp down on galamsey activities throughout the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to wear red today in solidarity with the campaign by the media coalition.

That was a promise the President made during a meeting with the members of the media coalition at the Flagstaff House on May 12, 2017.

The President indicated that the government’s relentless war against galamsey ought not to be misconstrued as a xenophobic attack, stressing that no stone would be left unturned to weed out all faces behind the menace.

The maiden National Red Friday was held on April 21, 2017, with leading members of the media coalition taking the sensitisation drive to members of the public.

A leading crusader of the media war on galamsey and Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Mr Kenneth Ashigbey, commended President Akufo-Addo for the strong political will to tackle the menace head on.

The coalition has appealed to all Ghanaians of goodwill to join the National Red Friday campaign to intensify the heat on the galamsey operators bent on destroying our heritage.



