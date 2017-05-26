Table Tennis League: Immigration seek to bounce back

Ebenezer Anang-Whyte, popularly referred to as Coach Whyte, severed ties with Immigration after a perceived misunderstanding with management of the team.

After their split from their most successful coach so far, Immigration Service will attempt to make headway on Friday as they come up against two tough nuts in Team Baboo and Otumfuo Stars in the ongoing National Table Tennis League at the D.G. Hathiramani Sports Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium.

A week after his departure Immigration lost their first match against table toppers Tesano Spinners, but Immigration trio of Derek Abrefa, Felix Lartey and Emmanuel Commey look to bounce back and win their two matches tomorrow. .

League leaders Spinners will seek to strengthen their position with a win against Koforidua Eastern Loopers and Madina Club.

In other round one matches, Ghana Army will play Otumfuo Stars, Team Coach Addo will meet Navy, Ghana Police clash with Western Club, and Synergy engage Kings Royal Academy.

Other matches will witness Ashaiman Club against Fire, [email protected] against Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), while Madina Stars gets a bye.

In round two matches, Immigration meet Otumfuo Stars, Army meet Loopers, Madina Club face off with Navy, Spinners play Fire, while Team Baboo draw a bye.

The rest of the matches involve Synergy versus GRA, Police versus EMefs, and Team Coach Addo against Kings Royal Academy.

In the ladies’ division, Otumfuo Stars draw a bye, Spinners meet Madina Club, Emefs play Navy, Team Coach Addo face Western Club, Ghana Army versus Police, and GRA versus Immigration.

The second round of matches will witness Spinners against Navy, Emefs versus Western Club, while Madina Stars have drawn a bye.

In other matches, Coach Addo will play Immigration, Army versus GRA and Otumfuo Stars encounter Police.



