Somanya Residents Clash With ECG Staff Over ‘Shocking’ Bills

Some residents of Somanya in the Eastern region have clashed with staff of the ECG in the area over billing disagreements.

The angry residents have reportedly caused damages to a pickup truck belonging to the state power distributor.

According to Starr News sources, the angry residents are protesting exorbitant bills submitted to them by the ECG this month.

An angry resident Philip Tetteh Padi who spoke to StarrFMonline.com said the ECG officials are going around the community disconnecting power to homes without explaining to indigenes the sudden ballooning in their bills.

“I paid GH¢100 last month, but this month they brought me a bill of GH¢4,500. We cannot pay such huge bills. We have embarked on a peaceful protest to seek answers for the quantum and shocking changes,” he said.