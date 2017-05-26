Ridge Hospital Opened

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital, formerly Ridge Hospital, was on Friday 26 May finally opened to the public.

The ultra-modern facility, which was inaugurated on Wednesday 17 May during its official inauguration, was closed to the public on Friday, 19 May. It was expected to be reopened on Monday May 22, but that could not materialise.

The hospital authorities attributed the closure to the need to sanitise the facility after it was toured by Minister Kweku Agyeman-Manu and members of the public during its inauguration.

On Friday, the hospital began to receive patients at the new facility.