Police Re-Open Investigation Into ‘Delta Force 8’ Case

The head of the Ashanti Regional Police Command says his outfit has begun gathering information again on the eight members of vigilante group Delta Force who were recently discharged after aiding the escape of 13 other members from court.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Isaac Ken Yeboah expressed hope that witnesses will come out this time for evidence to be obtained against the eight. The eight members of Delta Force were discharged on Wednesday, May 17 by a Kumasi Circuit Court.

Judge Patricia Amponsah discharged the eight for lack of evidence. The judgement did not go down well with civil society including the Ghana Bar Association, which called for fresh investigations into the case.

The Association described the discharge as a threat against the rule of law. Speaking on 3FM’s Midday News on Friday, May 26, DCOP Yeboah expressed frustrations at the earlier investigations, which had no one volunteering information to incriminate the arrested.

“If you are not ready to give information, what can I do?” he asked. He pointed out that the police will go all out to seek “credible information to help us” and not what “will be refuted at the court”.

He said Ghanaians have the tendency of being discreet with information when it comes to criminal cases. “That is the problem we sometimes encounter.” The Regional Police Commander said the Command is hoping to gather enough to re-file the case in court.

The eight were arrested after they stormed the Kumasi Circuit Court on April 6 to defy Justice Mary Senkyire’s order to have 13 of their colleagues remanded in prison custody for two weeks.

A bench warrant later issued by the police led to the re-arrest of the 13.