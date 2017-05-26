Peace Hyde, Don Jazzy, Linda Ikeji and Trevor Noah named by UN as Part of “Most Influential Persons of African Descent” Top 100 2017

A number of personalities from several African countries have been named among the 100 most influencial individuals on the continent.

In recognition of the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by United Nation’s General Assembly resolution 68/237 and to be observed from 2015 to 2024, the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) 100 identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors from all around the world, as a progressive network of relevant actors to join together in the spirit of recognition, justice and development of Africa, its people on the continent and across it’s Diaspora.

MIPAD is a unique ranking that identifies a total of 200 individuals, all under 40 as at 2015, across five categories, 100 within Africa, and 100 in the diaspora. The categories include, Politics & Governance, Business & Entrepreneurship, Media & Culture, and Religious & Humanitarian.

British Ghanaian Media Entrepreneur and Forbes Africa Correspondent, Peace Hyde has made the list of change makers on the continent with her phenomenal work as a media entrepreneur in Journalism as well as her philanthropic work her education not for profit Aim Higher Africa which has impacted the lives of some 2000 people over the past three years.

She will join other influential members including Lewis Hamilton, Trevor Noah, Oprah Winfrey and TD Jakes at the inaugural event in New York at the United Nations in September this year. The Awards Dinner in honor of the ‘MIPAD Class of 2017’ is in New York City, following the closing of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly. Former U.S. President Barack Obama and current UN Secretary-General António Guterres are expected to attend as keynote speakers.