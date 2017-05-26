Our Defeat Was Historic & We Need Answers From The Prof. Botchwey C’ttee- Alhaji Dori

A former Parliamentary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress in the Bawku municipality Alhaji Dori, has bemoaned the delay in release of the Prof. Botchwey committee report.

He explains that it is becoming a bit worrying as many especially the grassroots of the party cannot wait any longer to know why they lost miserably to the New Patriotic Party in the 2016 general elections.

The NDC has formed a 13-member committee to investigate the cause of the party’s historic defeat in the December 7 polls.

The committee, which was formed by the NDC’s Functional Executive Committee (NEC), and approved by its Council of Elders, is being chaired by a Former Minister of Finance and Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission, Kwesi Botchwey and has a 90 day period to conduct a research on why they lost and furnish the party of its report.

Alhaji Dori in an interview with Peacefmonline.com noted that “as we speak the timeline for the committee has elapsed and the rank and file of the party are tight lipped hoping and waiting to get hold of the committee’s report to have a first-hand information as to why we lost and to guide us in the processes of reorganization of the Party.”

In an appeal, Alhaji Dori called on the leadership of the party to expedite actions to see to “the release of the document to help all of us to come to terms with why we lost and to be the first step of reorganizing the umbrella party the NDC”.