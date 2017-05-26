NPP Bans Splinter Groups In Tema

The Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tema West Constituency of the Greater Accra Region have temporarily banned activities of all splinter groups irrespective of any cause that brought them into existence.

According to the executives, activities of the groups have been put on hold until further notice to permit the party to restore discipline and avoid confusion, chaos and unnecessary tension in the metropolis with regards to some of their actions.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the party and signed by the Organiser in the Tema West Constituency, Emmanuel Kwabena Arhin.

The party during the 2016 electioneering campaign, lawfully endorsed the formation of identifiable groups mainly to galvanize support for the party with constituency executives overseeing their activities.

However, the party has noticed with deep concern, fierce in-fighting and recriminations in many of these groups.

According to the party, “This has resulted in a lack of respect amongst members and a total breakdown of discipline.

“Also, without consent of the party leadership and in some cases disapproved group activities/events are notoriously carried out.”

It is against some of these reasons that the hierarchy of the party has taught it wise to cease their operations.

The party has warned to deal with any group or member who might go contrary to the directive saying that “By this directive, all the groups should forthwith cease their operations accordingly; any identifiable group and/ or member who fails to comply with this directive shall face disciplinary action.”

The party further seized the opportunity to congratulate the new Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema, Felix Mensah Annang-la for his appointment.

He was urged to work with the rank and file of the party to solve the crucial problems of unemployment in the metropolis.