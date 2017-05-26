Nana Addo Jets Off To Liberia Today

President Akufo-Addo will today [Friday] leave Accra for Liberia as part of his tour of some West African states.

The President will hold bilateral talks with President Sirleaf Johnson as well as address the Ghanaian community in Monrovia. He will from Liberia move to Mali to hold similar talks with his counterpart before departing for Accra on Sunday.

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, left Accra for Liberia. During his visit to Sierra Leone, he held bilateral talks with President Sirleaf Johnson as well as addressed the Ghanaian community in Monrovia.

A few weeks ago he also left for Senegal to start the second phase of his official working visit to countries within the ECOWAS region.

He spent (2) days conducting various businesses including holding interactions with that country’s President and meeting the Ghanaian community there.

He also visited Guinea and Cape Verde before returning to Accra on Sunday, May 21. The visit was aimed at deepening Ghana’s bilateral relations with Senegal, Guinea and Cape Verde, and also reiterate Ghana’s full commitment to the ECOWAS project.