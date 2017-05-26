Murder with scissors at wake-keep

A Twenty-five-year-old man, Abraham Mpong, met his untimely death when he was stabbed during a scuffle at Bepoase near Wiamoase in the Sekyere South District in the Ashanti Region last Saturday.

While the suspect, Gideon Boakye,19, is being held in police custody to assist in investigations, the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for autopsy.

Briefing The Mirror, the Agona District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Francis Akwasi Asante, said Boakye, at around 1.45 a.m. had a quarrel with Mpong during a wake-keep at Bepoase.

He said the quarrel generated into a scuffle and Boakye, who was armed with a pair of scissors, stabbed Mpong in the chest.

He said Mpong collapsed and when he was rushed to the Bepoase Centre, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The remains, he said, was later deposited at the morgue of KATH pending autopsy.

ASP Asante added that a witness, Sefa Boakye, who tried to separate the two during the scuffle also suffered a stab wound near his right armpit.

He was, however, treated and discharged at the Bepoase Centre.

He said police were preparing to prosecute Boakye for murder.



