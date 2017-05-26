MTN celebrates heroes in Accra

It was an ecstatic night of fine music, touching tales of heroism, warm embraces and tears of joy when the third edition of the MTN Heroes of Change television series came to a climax at the National Theatre last week.

There was spontaneous standing ovation amidst wild jubilation from the audience when Madam Genevieve Basgha, a speech and hearing-impaired lady and founder of Research Utilization School for the Deaf (RUSFORD) at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, was eventually announced as the overall winner.

Traditional drummers and dancers ushered her onto the stage to receive her prize of GH¢10,000, a plaque and a citation. The prize money is to support her work and enable her expand her project to impact more beneficiaries.

Earlier, there had been delightful music from OJ, Osei Korankye, Nana Ampadu and Kofi Kinaata who excited everyone with some of his current hits including ‘Susuka’, ‘Sweetie Pie’ and ‘Confession.’

There were 10 finalists in the 13-week television series that focused on various projects they had initiated to help their communities.

They were judged on how their various initiatives in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment had impacted the lives of the intended beneficiaries.

A panel of three judges: Mr. Sidney Casely-Hayford (Economist), Rev. Albert Ocran (Motivational Speaker) and Dr. Doris Dartey (Communications Consultant), with input from the public through voting, determined the winners.

Rev. Fr. Moses Asaah Awinongya of Regentropfen Education Foundation won the award for the Education category whilst Monsignor Alex Bobby Benson won the award for the Health category.

Mr. Jack James Dawson of Apple Foundation won the Economic Empowerment category award.

They received a plaque, a citation and GH¢30,000 each to support their work in the communities.

Each of the remaining six finalists received GH¢10,000 cash and a citation.

Guests at the programme included Deputy Minister of Communications, Mr. George Andah; Former Deputy Minister of Tourism Madam Dzifa Gomashie; Bishop Afrifah-Agyekum, Catholic Bishop of Koforidua, MTN executives and representatives of the Osu Traditional Council.



