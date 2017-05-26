MoTI opens 9 trade missions abroad

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has opened nine trade missions across the globe to strengthen relations with the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Belgium, United States of America, Nigeria, Japan, Turkey, South Africa and China and attract investment into Ghana.

A representative of the ministry, Mrs Diana Ama Gyamfi, announced in Kumasi last Monday at the Second SMEGA (Small-to Medium Enterprise Ghana Awards) Interact to build capacity and offer training to 100 companies in that sector.

The participating companies have employees between 10 to 250 people with a turnover between GH¢90,000 and GH¢45 million.

It was organised by Imagine8, an event organiser, and sponsored by Vodafone and a number of partners.

Mrs Gyamfi told the SME Business clinic that government had also launched a made-in-Ghana campaign to encourage the consumption of locally produced goods and services.

A made-in-Ghana logo has since been developed urging the companies to patronise the logo.

She underscored the fact that SMEs contributed over 70 per cent to the annual gross domestic product as per the integrated Business Establishment survey 2015. Thus, the SMEs collectively contribute the largest share to the economy of Ghana.

Mrs Gyamfi called for the need to continue improving in productivity and improve efficiency, eliminate waste for amore profitability to help them to gain a foothold in local and international markets.

Vodafone

The Head of SME, Vodafone, Jerry John Quarshie, said the training was to help bridge the technology gap between local companies and their foreign competitors.

“It is the belief that the introduction of technologies will cut down on waste and enhance cost efficiency.

He said Vodafone had rolled out a number of products including the ‘hybrid package’ which provided special subsidised tariffs for companies to cater for data, voice and money transfer.

Business coach

A Director of Programmes of Mindsworks Ghana, and a business coach, Qwabena Ohemeng, said his outfit was to empower Ghanaian SMEs to explore for foreign opportunities.

He said skills training and reorientation of the Ghanaian entrepreneurs were key to attract investors and to compete without being intimidated.



