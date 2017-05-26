Man Shot In Wa | Crime

A man believed to be in his 30s Abu Adams has been shot by unknown persons at Sakpoyiri a suburb of Wa, Thursday night.

Mr. Adams was shot in the abdomen in what Assembly Member for Sakpoyiri Rasheed Suleiman says was an unprovoked attack by the unknown persons.

According to Mr. Suleiman the victim had visited him prior to the shooting adding that the incident occurred after Mr. Adams left him to engage another person.

According to Mr. Suleiman, he heard sporadic gunshots aimed at the victim. He added that he immediately called the regional police command who got there after Mr. Adams had been taken to the hospital.

Medical officers at the hospital quickly rushed him to the theater where the pellets were removed from his abdomen.

The victim is currently responding to treatment at the Wa regional Hospital.

Snipets of information available to Starr News say the shooting may be related to a suspected land dispute though police cannot explain the reason for the shooting.