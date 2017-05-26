Mahama Not Fixated On Returning At All Cost – Jinapor

Former deputy Minister of Power, John Jinapor has said former President John Mahama is not bent on returning to the seat of governance by all means.

According to him, the focus of the vanquished leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 elections is rebuilding the party.

The NDC since its woeful performance against the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 elections has been in turmoil as party folks accuse each other for the defeat.

Speaking Wednesday May 24, 2017 on Starr Chat, Jinapor who was a former aide to Mahama said the latter’s preoccupation is mending the cracks within the party.

“He is so much concerned about the NDC. It is not about his personal interest and I am being frank with you. President Mahama is not fixated in becoming president at all cost,” observed Jinapor.

He added: “What he wants is the best for this country. And that from the conversation I had with him his preoccupation is to build the party, his preoccupation is to ensure that the party structures, the party’s foundation is solid.

”And he in my opinion and based on the conversation is prepared to support the party in any capacity.”

Mahama best bet for 2020

That notwithstanding, he said Mahama is the best person to lead the NDC into the 2020 elections.

Responding to a question posed to him by a listener on Starr Chat, he said: “I think he [Mahama] remains the best bet for us [the NDC]. He will be a good material for us and I say this from a very candid opinion.”

Mahama who lost the 2016 elections to president Akufo-Addo in April revealed that he was counting on divine intervention to help him decide on his future regarding the leadership of the NDC going into the 2020 elections.

“Whether I will contest or not is in the hands of God,” he stated at a National Executive meeting of the party, urging that the party must be strengthened and made battle ready for the 2020 elections.